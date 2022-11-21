President Biden approves Gov. Hochul's request for an Emergency Declaration due to snowstorm

BUFFALO, N.YY. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that President Joe Biden has approved her request for an Emergency Declaration for several counties due to the lake effect snow that buried some communities.

"I thank President Biden for immediately granting our emergency declaration request and for our ongoing strong partnership as well as Senator Schumer for his assistance in securing relief for New Yorkers. My team and I will continue working around the clock to keep everyone safe, help communities dig out, and secure every last dollar to help rebuild and recover from this unprecedented, record-shattering historic winter storm." - Gov. Hochul

The request for an Emergency Declaration was approved for the following counties:

Cattaraugus

Chautauqua

Erie

Genesee

Jefferson

Lewis

Niagara

Oneida

Oswego

St. Lawrence

Wyoming

"Under an Emergency Declaration, direct federal assistance is available for the previously listed counties and FEMA is authorized to provide emergency protective measures for the State that includes search and rescue operations, as well as actions to protect critical infrastructure such as roads and bridges, water control facilities, utilities, and mass transit facilities," a release from the governor's office says.

The last time New York State submitted an Emergency Declaration request for a similar winter storm was in 2014.

The governor's office said Hochul will also ask the federal Small Business Administration to evaluate how it can help small businesses impacted by the storm.

Before the start of the storm, Hochul declared a State of Emergency for the counties and it remains in effect.