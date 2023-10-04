Bills Mafia flocks to airport for trip 'across the pond' to see Sunday's game in London

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A trip to London to see the Buffalo Bills take on the Jacksonville Jaguars was just too good to pass up for many members of Bills Mafia.

The Buffalo Niagara International Airport was a parade of red, white and blue on Wednesday, as eager Bills fans got ready to make the trip 'across the pond' for Sunday's game.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo caught up with several travelers at the airport to get their thoughts on making the trip.

Lou Chilleli Tom and Carol Swart say they love to travel and a trip to see the Bills play in London was too good to pass up.

"I've never been. We were originally going to take the game package and go for one night, but she said, 'You've never been to London, why don't we go see some sites', so we took the whole deal, and we are going to be there for four days. Going to the game, be back Monday, tired" - Tom Swart

Lou Chilleli Tom Mooney and Lucila Piasecki say they are excited to take in some of the sights in London while rooting on the hometown team.

"I'm excited for them, they had such a fantastic game against Miami. The whole team looked great. It will be fun to see how they adjust to the culture and hopefully, they have a great game against the Jags" - Tom Mooney

Lou Chilleli Juan and Elizabeth Betancourt of Buffalo have traveled all over Europe but are making their first trip to London to see the Bills play on Sunday.

"We have to represent our team. We go to a lot of away games. We travel far and wide including across the pond. It's going to be loud. We are excited to show London what Bills Mafia is all about." - Elizabeth Betancourt

Lou Chilleli James and Tami Peczonczyk of Hamburg are heading to London for the first time.

"As soon it was advertised they were going to London, we jumped right on board and bought tickets" "I'm expecting to meet up with all the Mafia there, take over the city, and enjoy ourselves" - James Peczonczyk

Many of the fans that we spoke with will use the trip to London to visit other countries as well. Travelers tell us they also plan to visit France, Scotland and Ireland while overseas.