Buffalo Bills in London: Tips for Bills Mafia heading across the pond for Sunday's game

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills are heading across the pond to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Members of the London Bills Backers were just in town to watch the Bills take on the Maimi Dolphins so 7 News caught up with them to get some tips for members of Bills Mafia who are making the trip.



When sightseeing, start small. Charlie Nelson said London is a big city and there is a lot to do, so come up with a shortlist and just focus on that because you can't do everything. To save some cash, take the tube. Nelson said it's the most efficient and cheapest way to get around. But, have a backup plan because there may be a tube strike going on on Friday. Food. The food may not be hot wings and cold Labatt, but Nelson said the food is pretty good and you won't struggle to find it. Take notes on Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Opened in 2019, the stadium was designed by architecture firm Populous, the same group that is designing the Bills new stadium set to open in 2026.

7 News anchor reporter Taylor Epps and 7 Sports director Matt Bové will have live coverage in London beginning Thursday.