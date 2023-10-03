Here are 10 places in WNY where you can watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans are becoming more accustomed to primetime games. Kickoff on a Sunday morning however? That hasn't happened since we last played in London in 2015. But finding a place to watch our Josh Allen-led offense take on the Jacksonville Jaguars surrounded by fellow Bills fans will be easier than frying an egg.

7 News has compiled a list of 10 places where you can have breakfast with the Bills as they look to rack up another win, this time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For fans who would prefer to watch the game in their jammies, you'll be able to catch it on the NFL Network and locally on Fox 29.

