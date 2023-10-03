Here are 10 places in WNY where you can watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Bills fans are becoming more accustomed to primetime games. Kickoff on a Sunday morning however? That hasn't happened since we last played in London in 2015. But finding a place to watch our Josh Allen-led offense take on the Jacksonville Jaguars surrounded by fellow Bills fans will be easier than frying an egg.
7 News has compiled a list of 10 places where you can have breakfast with the Bills as they look to rack up another win, this time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. For fans who would prefer to watch the game in their jammies, you'll be able to catch it on the NFL Network and locally on Fox 29.
- Resurgence Brewing Company: Enjoy the "UK Kegs and Eggs" at Resurgence Brewing in Buffalo with beer and food specials from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Grab tickets to treat yourself to the VIP experience. Tickets include one flight, one entree, and a private viewing of the game.
- Gypsy Parlor: Doors open at 9 a.m. and the first 20 people in the door will receive a free “Let’s Go Buffalo” shirt. Limited menu for first two hours, with brunch served at 11 a.m.
- Hofbrauhaus Buffalo: Food and drink specials, plus DJ BUCKWILD will be ready to play the Shout every time Josh Allen throws another touchdown. Reservations start at 8:30 a.m.
- RecRoom: Take in the game on RecRoom’s 140-inch video walls with live game sound and special effects. You can even party like Allen and Diggs and order bottle service for 5 to 50 people.
- Patina 250: The upscale restaurant and bar is serving breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. with brunch starting at 10 a.m.
- Tavern at Windsor Park: Tavern at Windsor Park in Williamsville is opening its bar at 8:30 a.m. and serving plated breakfast options from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with reservations on a first-come basis. Call (716) 689-6600 and place your $10 reservation deposit to secure your spot.
- South Dayton Hotel: Enjoy a Bills breakfast buffet at Zollinger's South Dayton Hotel from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. For more information, call (716) 988-5008.
- Streetlight Brasserie: One of Downtown Buffalo's newest restaurants will be opening at 9 a.m. and showing the game on its 200-inch screen. This hot spot serves its entire menu all day so you can order breakfast, lunch or dinner while the Bills take care of action across the pond.
- Bar-Bill: All Bar-Bill locations will be opening at 9 a.m. for the game. Early birds get the best tables, but there will be plenty of wings in plenty of flavors to go around for even the late arrivals.
- Lilly Belle Meads: This small business owned by a husband-and-wife team at 11 West Main Street in Lancaster is hosting a special Sunday brunch. Doors open bright and early at 8 a.m., with the game to follow on an 86-inch big screen.