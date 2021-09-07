Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Antonio Brown, driver in deadly 2019 Maserati crash, sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
ANTONIO BROWN.jpeg
Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 11:51:49-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver involved in a crash that killed two people in South Buffalo in October 2019 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Tuesday.

Antonio Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter in July and was sentenced Tuesday to three to nine years in prison on each of the four charges to run concurrently in state prison.

On the morning of October 27, 2019, Brown was driving a Maserati on Seneca Street at Pomona Place when he struck a Toyota sedan. The two occupants, 33-year-old Anthony Twentyfive III and 32-year-old Kristin N. LaBruno, were killed. Brown and an unnamed female passenger were taken to ECMC but were not seriously injured.

Brown did not face any charges in the crash until August 2020, when a grand jury indicted him on the above charges. At that time, Judge Kenneth Case set bail at $50,000 and revoked his license. Brown met the requirements for bail just over a week later and was released.

Brown spoke in court Tuesday and offered an apology to the families.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spoke following the court proceedings saying in part “I am pleased from the extent that we can give the family at least some legal closure.”

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716