Antonio Brown, driver in deadly 2019 Maserati crash, sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver involved in a crash that killed two people in South Buffalo in October 2019 was sentenced to three to nine years in prison Tuesday.

Antonio Brown pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and two counts of manslaughter in July and was sentenced Tuesday to three to nine years in prison on each of the four charges to run concurrently in state prison.

On the morning of October 27, 2019, Brown was driving a Maserati on Seneca Street at Pomona Place when he struck a Toyota sedan. The two occupants, 33-year-old Anthony Twentyfive III and 32-year-old Kristin N. LaBruno, were killed. Brown and an unnamed female passenger were taken to ECMC but were not seriously injured.

Brown did not face any charges in the crash until August 2020, when a grand jury indicted him on the above charges. At that time, Judge Kenneth Case set bail at $50,000 and revoked his license. Brown met the requirements for bail just over a week later and was released.

Brown spoke in court Tuesday and offered an apology to the families.

Brown address court:



“I want to apologize to all three families.”



Crying he says, “There are no words...that I’m able to say today that will change the way... how you feel about me or what happened that night.”@wkbw — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) September 7, 2021

“When I think about your losses I wish you were me able to walk away from the crash.”



“I owe you more than I could ever offer. I am not a monster. I never hurt another person to this extent.”



“I hope you find one day within your hearts to forgive me.”@wkbw — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) September 7, 2021

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn spoke following the court proceedings saying in part “I am pleased from the extent that we can give the family at least some legal closure.”