Antonio Brown, driver in deadly 2019 Maserati crash, pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver involved in a crash that killed two people in South Buffalo in October 2019 pleaded guilty to several charges in court Tuesday morning.

Antonio Brown waived his right to appeal when he entered guilty pleas to the following charges:



aggravated vehicular homicide

vehicular manslaughter

two counts of manslaughter

Brown is scheduled to be sentenced on September 7 at 9:30 a.m. He faces three to nine years in prison.

On the morning of October 27, 2019, Brown was driving a Maserati on Seneca Street at Pomona Place when he struck a Toyota sedan. The two occupants, 33-year-old Anthony Twentyfive III and 32-year-old Kristin N. LaBruno, were killed. Brown and an unnamed female passenger were taken to ECMC but were not seriously injured.

Brown did not face any charges in the crash until August 2020, when a grand jury indicted him on the above charges. At that time, Judge Kenneth Case set bail at $50,000 and revoked his license. Brown met the requirements for bail just over a week later and was released.

While out on bail, Brown was arraigned in April of this year, accused of driving without a license. That separate case remains ongoing.