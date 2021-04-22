Man accused of driving Maserati in deadly Buffalo crash arraigned in separate case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man accused of driving a Maserati that was involved in a deadly 2019 crash in South Buffalo was arraigned in a separate case Thursday.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 35-year-old Antonio D. Brown was arraigned Thursday morning on one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree (unclassified misdemeanor under New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law) and one count of equipment violation (New York State Vehicle & Traffic Law violation).

Brown was allegedly driving without a license on November 23, 2020, he was issued an appearance ticket after being stopped by an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy.

Antonio D. Brown, the man accused of driving the Maserati in a deadly #Buffalo crash, pleads not guilty to driving without a license while out on bail for the felony case.@WKBW pic.twitter.com/jv4zKNmWEj — Ed Drantch (@EdDrantch) April 22, 2021

Brown's driver's license was revoked on August 11, 2020 at his arraignment in the case regarding the deadly October 2019 crash. Brown is accused of driving a Maserati, while under the influence of alcohol and at a high-rate of speed, northbound on Seneca Street when his vehicle collided with another near Pomona Place. The occupants of the other vehicle, 33-year-old Anthony Twentyfive, III and 32-year-old Kristin N. LaBruno, were killed. He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of vehicular manslaughter in the first degree and two counts of manslaughter in the second degree.

The district attorney's office says on March 12 Assistant District Attorneys Christopher M. McCarthy and Ashley M. Morgan appeared before State Supreme Court Justice Caroline Wojtaszek requesting Brown’s bail be revoked in the pending case regarding the deadly crash. The assistant district attorneys argued Brown violated a court order by allegedly driving without a license in November 2020 after it had been revoked by the court.

In response, Judge Wojtaszek continued Brown’s bail, but set further restrictions, which include:



The defendant cannot travel outside of Western New York without permission from the Court.

The defendant is not permitted to operate a motor vehicle under any circumstance.

The defendant remains under the supervision of probation.

Brown's arraignment in Buffalo City Court for driving without a license in November was scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 but he was given permission by a superior court to travel between April 14 and April 19.

Brown remains released on $50,000 bail, which he posted after his arraignment in the case regarding the deadly crash. A return court date has not been scheduled. He is scheduled to return to court on this separate case June 22 for further proceedings. He was released on his own recognizance, the charges are non-qualifying for bail according to the district attorney's office.