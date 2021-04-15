Maserati driver told to show up for court or face arrest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver of a Maserati, involved in a deadly 2019 crash, has been told to show up for court or face arrest.

Antonio Brown, the driver, is facing a charge of driving without a license. Erie County deputies arrested Brown back in November. They issued an appearance ticket. His arraignment in Buffalo City Court was scheduled for Wednesday, April 14.

Brown, however, is not in town. He was given permission by a superior court to travel between April 14 and April 19.

In court, prosecutors argued a bench warrant should be issued. The city court judge decided against that because of the higher courts decision to let him travel.

Now, arraignment is rescheduled for April 22 at 9:30 a.m. in city court.

The message from the judge was if Brown does not show up, a warrant for his arrest will be issued at that point.

Brown is facing felony charges connected to the 2019 crash, in South Buffalo, that killed two people. Brown is accused of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and manslaughter.

He's due back in court for those charges on April 29.