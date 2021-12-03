Allegany-Limestone Central School District: no threat to safety of students after social media post

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allegany-Limestone Central School District announced there is no threat to the safety of students after a social media post led to the district shifting to remote learning Friday.

A statement posted on the district's website said the individual responsible for the social media post has been located and after communication with law enforcement it was determined there is no longer a threat to the safety of the students.

"Due to the swift action of local law enforcement, the individual responsible for the social media post last night has been located. After further communication with local law enforcement, we would like to advise our families and staff that the Sheriff’s department has determined that there is no longer a threat to the safety of our students. We will continue to work with law enforcement agencies on this matter, and if warranted, we shall advise of any further developments. Our first priority will continue to be the safety of our school community."

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office announced its investigation found there was no credible threat to the school, students or faculty. A 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the threat and will be arraigned in Cattaraugus County Family Court at a later date.

The district said school activities will resume Saturday and in-person classes will resume on Monday.

Other Western New York Districts have been impacted by possible threats over the last two days.

Thursday, Lockport High School shifted to remote learning due to possible threats. Students returned to a normal schedule Friday.

Late Thursday night the Batavia City School District announced it would be closed Friday due to "reports of threats of violence at buildings in our district are circulating on social media."

Early Friday morning the Olean City School District announced all schools would be shifted to remote learning Friday due to "an unspecified social media threat."

Later Friday morning 7 Eyewitness News obtained a copy of a letter sent to parents and guardians in the Medina Central School District. The letter said police investigated a possible threat in the district Friday morning and recommended the schools remain fully open with enhanced security measures throughout the day.