Batavia City School District closed on Friday due to threats of violence on social media

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Batavia City School District says it will be closed on Friday due to threats of violence at district buildings shared on social media.

In addition, all after school activities within the district will be canceled due to the threats.

The Batavia Police Department is continuing to investigate the threats.

In a statement, the district says, in part:

"BCSD will continue to update students, families, and staff as relevant information on the investigation becomes available. The safety of BCSD students and staff is the top priority, and the district is taking these allegations against our community very seriously."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.