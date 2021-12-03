Police investigate possible threat in Medina School District, recommend schools remain fully open

MEDINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police investigated a possible threat in the Medina Central School District Friday morning and recommended the schools remain fully open.

7 Eyewitness News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to parents and guardians in the district Friday.

The letter says around 6:45 a.m. Friday the district was made aware of a social media post telling kids to stay home today because of possible violence at the school. The district said police were contacted immediately and investigated. The recommendation from police was that schools remain fully open with enhanced security measures throughout the day to ensure the safety of students and staff.

"There will be an increased police presence on campus today to help assuage any fears that people may have. Again, I would like to stress that our professional law enforcement has investigated this post, and has recommended that schools remain fully open today," the letter says.

The letter continued on to say the safety and security of all students and staff is the top priority and directs those with questions or concerns to contact their child's principal.

Other Western New York Districts have been impacted by possible threats recently.

Thursday, Lockport High School shifted to remote learning due to possible threats. Students returned to a normal schedule Friday.

Late Thursday night the Batavia City School District announced it would be closed Friday due to "reports of threats of violence at buildings in our district are circulating on social media."

Early Friday morning the Olean City School District announced all schools would be shifted to remote learning Friday due to "an unspecified social media threat."