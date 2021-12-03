Olean schools switch to full remote Friday because of threats

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — All schools in Olean are switching to full remote, Friday, after a threat made on social media.

The extent of the threat is unclear. The school district, in a message on its website, says it was an "unspecified threat" being investigated by authorities. They made the switch to full remote out of an abundance of caution.

The district says this threat appears to be tied to another school. The district did not say which school.

Lockport High School and Lockport High School West were closed, Thursday, because of threats. Friday morning, police were set to be outside the school and students were having bags checked.

Batavia schools are closed Friday because of threats as well.

There has been no word on the nature of those threats either.