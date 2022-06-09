AAA: despite gas tax holiday, gas prices rise statewide due to increase in oil prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — According to AAA Western and Central New York, despite the New York State gas tax holiday, gas prices have risen statewide due to an increase in oil prices.

The state's gas tax holiday went into place on June 1. As part of the gas tax holiday, the state is suspending the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas through the end of the year. Counties have also followed the state's lead and will suspend or cap gas taxes at the county level. In Erie County, motorists will not be taxed on any gallon of fuel beyond the first $2. In Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties, taxes will be capped after $3 per gallon.

Statetwide the average price for a gallon of gas dropped initially due to the gas tax holiday but is now on the rise as AAA said oil prices continue to increase.

New York State - $5.01 (up 13 cents since Monday)

Batavia - $4.90 (up 15 cents since Monday)

Buffalo - $4.89 (up 17 cents since Monday)

Elmira - $4.97 (up 19 cents since Monday)

Ithaca - $4.96 (up 17 cents since Monday)

Rochester - $4.95 (up 16 cents since Monday)

Rome - $4.96 (up 17 cents since Monday)

Syracuse - $4.94 (up 20 cents since Monday)

Watertown - $4.94 (up 14 cents since Monday)

According to AAA, oil prices range from $121 to $123 per barrel, which is up from $120 per barrel on Monday.

AAA said oil accounts for at least half of each gallon of gas and gas taxes make up less than a fifth of the price.