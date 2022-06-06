Gas prices fluctuate across New York State with gas tax holiday in place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gas prices continue to fluctuate across New York State with the state's gas tax holiday in place.

The state's gas tax holiday went into place on June 1. As part of the gas tax holiday, the state is suspending the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas through the end of the year. Counties have also followed the state's lead and will suspend or cap gas taxes at the county level. In Erie County, motorists will not be taxed on any gallon of fuel beyond the first $2. In Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties, taxes will be capped after $3 per gallon.

With the gas tax holiday going into place, the average price for a gallon of gas has fluctuated across the state over the last week according to data provided by AAA:

Tuesday, May 31 (day before gas tax holiday)



New York State: $4.93

Batavia: $4.83

Buffalo: $4.83

Elmira: $4.87

Ithaca: $4.87

Rochester: $4.89

Rome: $4.89

Syracuse: $4.86

Watertown: $4.90

Thursday, June 2 (day after gas tax holiday)



New York State: $4.83

Batavia: $4.72

Buffalo: $4.69

Elmira: $4.76

Ithaca: $4.77

Rochester: $4.76

Rome: $4.76

Syracuse: $4.72

Watertown: $4.78

Monday, June 6 (six days after gas tax holiday)



New York State: $4.88

Batavia: $4.75

Buffalo: $4.72

Elmira: $4.78

Ithaca: $4.79

Rochester: $4.79

Rome: $4.79

Syracuse: $4.74

Watertown: $4.80

The average price of a gallon of gas statewide before the gas tax holiday was $4.93. It dropped 10 cents to $4.83 the day after the gas tax holiday and is now up 5 cents to $4.88.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo before the gas tax holiday was $4.83. It dropped 14 cents to $4.69 the day after the gas tax holiday and is now up 3 cents to $4.72.

The average price of a gallon of gas in Batavia before the gas tax holiday was $4.83. It dropped 11 cents to $4.72 the day after the gas tax holiday and is now up 3 cents to $4.75.

Nationally the average price of a gallon of gas, which is not impacted by the state's gas tax holiday, has increased by 25 cents from $4.62 on May 31 to $4.87 on Monday.

If you have concerns, you can reach out to the State Attorney General or the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance.