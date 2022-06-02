AAA: Average price of gas drops across NYS and locally as Gas Tax Holiday goes into effect

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — AAA Western and Central New York announced the average price of a gallon of gas has dropped across New York State and here in Western New York as the state's Gas Tax Holiday took effect Wednesday.

According to AAA, the statewide average price per gallon of gas has dropped to $4.83 which is down 10 cents from Wednesday. In Buffalo, the average price per gallon of gas has dropped to $4.69 which is down 15 cents from Wednesday.

You can find averages from across the state below:

Batavia - $4.72 (down 13 cents from Wednesday)

Elmira - $4.76 (down 11 cents from Wednesday)

Ithaca - $4.77 (down 11 cents from Wednesday)

Rochester - $4.76 (down 14 cents from Wednesday)

Rome - $4.76 (down 13 cents from Wednesday)

Syracuse - $4.72 (down 14 cents from Wednesday)

Watertown - $4.78 (down 12 cents from Wednesday)

The state's "Gas Tax Holiday" took effect Wednesday. As part of the gas tax holiday, the state is suspending the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas through the end of the year.

Counties have also followed the state's lead and will suspend or cap gas taxes at the county level.

In Erie County, motorists will not be taxed on any gallon of fuel beyond the first $2. This will save an estimated 11 cents per gallon, according to AAA. This will run through February 2023.

In Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua Counties, taxes will be capped after $3 per gallon. This will save an estimated 5 cents per gallon, according to AAA. This will run until the end of the year.

Although the average price has decreased, AAA said it may take a few days for price adjustments based on when retailers receive their next delivery.

If you have concerns, you can reach out to the State Attorney General or the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance.