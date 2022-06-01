Gas tax relief on the way for New Yorkers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Some relief is on the way for New York motorists as the state's "Gas Tax Holiday" goes into effect Wednesday.

As part of the gas tax holiday, the state is suspending the sales and excise taxes on each gallon of gas through the end of the year. This will lead to a discount of about 16 cents per gallon, according to AAA.

Counties have also followed the state's lead and will suspend or cap gas taxes at the county level.

In Erie County, motorists will not be taxed on any gallon of fuel beyond the first $2. This will save an estimated 11 cents per gallon, according to AAA. This will run through February 2023.

In Niagara County, taxes will be capped after $3 per gallon. This will save an estimated 5 cents per gallon, according to AAA. This will run until the end of the year.

"Please note that some elected officials like Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are warning consumers that it may take a few days for the price adjustments based on when retailers receive their next delivery. If motorists have concerns about the tax being passed onto them, they can reach out to the State Attorney General or the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance," a release from AAA says.

As of Tuesday, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.62 when one year ago the price was $3.05. The New York State average is $4.93 when one year ago, the NYS average was $3.08.

AAA Western and Central New York reports the following average prices across the state: