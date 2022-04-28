Erie County passes resolution to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Legislature has passed a resolution to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas.

On Tuesday Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced a resolution would be sent to the legislature to temporarily cap the county's sales tax on gas. According to Poloncarz, the resolution temporarily caps the county's sales tax on gas at $2 per gallon starting June 1. It would run from June 1, 2022 to February 2023 and the Erie County Office of Consumer Protection would monitor prices to ensure the savings are passed to motorists.

The Erie County Legislature met Thursday and unanimously passed the resolution.

Earlier this month New York State passed a ‘Gas Tax Holiday’ in the state budget. On June 1, gas becomes 16 cents cheaper, per gallon, for all New Yorkers until the end of the year.

The state also let individual counties decide if they want to follow suit. On Monday Niagara County became the first in Western New York to do so. Niagara County's cap will be at $3 per gallon.