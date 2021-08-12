7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 13 - August 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As we near the end of the summer that also means fair and festival season will soon draw to a close. The last two county fairs in Western New York take place over the next week and a half, along with some other fun family activities. There is plenty to do across the region this weekend, you can find some events below.

Erie County Fair

The 181st Erie County Fair kicked off at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Wednesday and continues through August 22. Gates and buildings are open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and the Midway is open 12:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. The fair will look different this year due to COVID-19 as no tickets will be sold at the gate, you can find more information on that here. There are also other changes in place, you can find more information on the fair's website here.

Wyoming County Fair

The Wyoming County Fair kicks off August 14 at the Pike Fairgrounds and runs through August 21. You can find more information on the fair's website here.

Lewiston Art Festival

The Lewiston Art Festival will be held on Center Street in Lewiston August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and August 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Officials say more than 20,000 works of art by more than 150 artists will be on display. You can find more information on the event here and general information from the Lewiston Council on the Arts here.

Taste of Ellicottville

The Taste of Ellicottville will take place in Downtown Ellicottville from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on August 14 and August 15. Officials say you can sample food from restaurants "cafe style" on the village streets. There will also be live music. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival

The Buffalo Mac and Cheese Festival will take place August 14 at Buffalo RiverWorks. Officials say there will be over 30 kinds of mac and cheese along with craft beer, wine and cider. There will also be live music and entertainment. You can find more information here.

Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field

The Buffalo Bisons returned to Sahlen Field Tuesday for the first time since August 2019. The team finishes a five-game series against the Rochester Red Wings over the weekend. A fridaynightbash is scheduled on Friday and it is also Frontline Healthcare Worker Appreciation Weekend. You can view the team's promotional schedule here.

SkyRide

The 7th annual SkyRide will take place in Buffalo August 15. After it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the SkyRide makes its return in 2021. The family-friendly bike ride that goes over Buffalo's Skyway allows you to see the city like you may have never seen it before. You can find more information here.