‘The Herd Comes Home,’ Buffalo Bisons announce promotional schedule for return to Sahlen Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons will return to Sahlen Field for the first time in nearly two years on August 10 and the team has now released its promotional schedule.

You can find the full schedule of promotional events here but some highlights include:

Post Game "Light Shows"

Frontline Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend

fridaynightbash!

Festival Week

Dog Days at the Ballpark

Military/First Responder Appreciation Night

Single-game tickets for the team's return to Sahlen Field are $10 and are on sale now.