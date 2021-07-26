Watch
‘The Herd Comes Home,’ Buffalo Bisons announce promotional schedule for return to Sahlen Field

Adrian Kraus/AP
Overall view of Sahlen Field during the fifth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers in Buffalo, N.Y., Sunday, July 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 11:25:26-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bisons will return to Sahlen Field for the first time in nearly two years on August 10 and the team has now released its promotional schedule.

You can find the full schedule of promotional events here but some highlights include:

  • Post Game "Light Shows"
  • Frontline Healthcare Workers Appreciation Weekend
  • fridaynightbash!
  • Festival Week
  • Dog Days at the Ballpark
  • Military/First Responder Appreciation Night
Single-game tickets for the team's return to Sahlen Field are $10 and are on sale now.

