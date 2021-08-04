Watch
No tickets at the gate: What you need to know about the Erie County Fair's new admission process

WKBW
Erie County Fair says they see a path to 100% occupancy for 2021.
Erie County Fair
Posted at 2:25 PM, Aug 04, 2021
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Unlike previous years, there will not be any tickets at the gate at the Erie County Fair.

If you want to purchase tickets for the fair, you'll need to follow these steps

  1. Click here to select the event you want to attend
  2. Enter a valid email address and credit card information to purchase your tickets
  3. Create a tickets.com account in order to access your tickets at any time; if you already have one, make sure you enter the correct password

Once your tickets have been purchased, you can either have them scanned on your phone, or print them out to have scanned.

When you get to the admission gate, make sure the bar code is easily accessible in order to be scanned.

You can read more about ticket information by clicking here.

The Erie County Fair runs from August 11 to 22.

