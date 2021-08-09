Watch
7th annual SkyRide taking place in Buffalo, will impact traffic Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7th annual SkyRide will take place in Buffalo Sunday.

After it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the SkyRide makes its return in 2021. The family-friendly bike ride that goes over Buffalo's Skyway allows you to see the city like you may have never seen it before.

The ride starts and ends at the Outer Harbor Lakeside Bike Park located at 825 Fuhrmann Boulevard. You can register to ride 7.5, 15, or 23 miles here, registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

The event will impact traffic Sunday, from 6:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. the Skyway and the ramp from the 190 south to the Skyway will be closed, a detour will be posted.

You can find more information on the event on the SkyRide website here.

