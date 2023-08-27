7 News This Week: August 21-25

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at some of the most impactful stories happening across Western New York. Check out our favorites from this week!



A new app is changing the way incidents like car crashes or weather events on the road are responded to. The pilot program through the NYSDOT, made possible by grant funding, is called Integrated Incident Management System or IIMS. See the full story here.

With the back-to-school season right around the corner, there is a new drive surrounding a staple item on many shopping lists, crayons. New York State Assemblymember Jon Rivera has announced that his office is collecting unwanted and unused crayons in an effort to support the National Crayon Recycle Program. See the full story here.

A new sunflower field is brightening up Jefferson Avenue. "It’s like bringing a little more sunlight to your heart. Standing in a field of sunflowers." See the full story here.

On the heels of his Tony Nomination for "Between Riverside and Crazy" actor Stephen McKinley Henderson is back in Buffalo and getting ready for "A Musical Feast." See the full story here.

Mike Randall has been a staple at WKBW since August 1983. And after 40 years of informing and entertaining the viewers of Western New York and Southern Ontario, Mike will retire. See the full story here.

Zaid Elnasser, a senior at Williamsville East High School, can say that he has something in his basement that most people in the area do not, a replica of a Boeing 737 cockpit with a working flight simulator - and he built it all himself. See the full story here.

Henry Peterson, a rising City Honors freshman is making waves in the youth ranks of USA Track & Field. The 14-year-old recently qualified and won one of his two events at the USA Track and Field National Junior Olympic Championship at the University of Oregon in Eugene. See the full story here.