Actor Stephen McKinley Henderson will appear in "A Musical Feast" September 9th

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — On the heels of his Tony Nomination for "Between Riverside and Crazy" actor Stephen McKinley Henderson is back in Buffalo and getting ready for "A Musical Feast". He says smiling "Rest assured I won't be singing."

The actor who has appeared in six Oscar nominated films, credits part of his success to the years he spent on stage at Buffalo's Studio Arena Theatre. He says "I'm a working actor-I've been able to do that because I came to Buffalo, NY."

In the decade of the eighties he performed in sixteen productions at Studio Arena Theatre. When a teaching opportunity opened at the University of Buffalo he took it.

In recent years Stephen has been appearing in a variety of movies and TV shows. September 9th he will appear in "A Musical Feast" at Canisius University Montante Center. He will be discussing his career with Anthony Chase.

The program will include sopranos Holly Bewlay and Tiffany Du Mouchelle, with music by George Caldwell and Michael Serio.

Details for "A Musical Feast" available at their website.

