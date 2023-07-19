Mike Randall announces plans to retire after four decades at WKBW

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mike Randall has been a staple at WKBW since August 1983. And after 40 years of informing and entertaining the viewers of Western New York and Southern Ontario, Mike has announced plans to retire.

A Western New York native, Randall is an AP and UPI award-winning feature reporter, a member of the Buffalo Broadcasters Hall of Fame, a husband, a father to three sons, and a cancer survivor.

Mike is also a pioneer. He was the co-host and meteorologist on Buffalo's first local morning news show, "Good Morning Western New York," when it debuted in 1989 with Ann Edwards.

"Storytelling isn’t a job, it’s an art form. Give Mike a blank canvas and he will give you a Monet every night. It doesn’t matter if the story is about a woman who jars pickles, a man who collects Simpsons memorabilia, or a Hollywood star in Buffalo for his or her close-up. Mike has perfected the art of telling a great story without being the story. Give him two minutes, and he’ll give you a masterclass." - Aaron Mason, WKBW news director

Mike received his Certificate In Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University and has earned the Seal Of Approval from The American Meteorological Society as well as the National Weather Association. A career highlight of his was filling in on ABC's “Good Morning America”.

Mike is also a master storyteller. One of the most memorable interviews of his career came in 1987 when he interviewed John Candy while the actor, who grew up in the Toronto area, was in Buffalo to film 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles.'

Mike is also a professional actor and has performed a variety of roles in theatres locally and around the country. He continues to perform his critically acclaimed solo shows of 'Mark Twain Live!' and 'Charles Dickens Presents: A Christmas Carol.'

Mike will sign off on August 24, leaving us with a treasure chest of stories celebrating the people and places that make Western New York so special.