NYSDOT pilot program app helps with incident response times, safety on the roads

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new app is changing the way incidents like car crashes or weather events on the road are responded to.

NITTEC Executive Director Athena Hutchins said the pilot program through the NYSDOT, made possible by grant funding, is called Integrated Incident Management System or IIMS.

NITTEC

"This is a system that really the main focus was on incidents and helping with incidents but again there's such a broad definition of that. The incident could be something that's happening during weather events or a crash," Hutchins said.

Hutchins said this app is only for agencies like the NYSDOT, thruway authority, police, fire and towing companies.

When an incident occurs, crews at the site can use an app on their phones to send pictures and updates of what is happening in real-time. The information is then relayed to NITTEC to then decide how to further handle the situation like if an ambulance is needed or if equipment is necessary for the situation.

WKBW

"This is pictures that were taken right out at the scene and then they're able to send their location and then put any more details that need to be shared with us," Hutchins explained.

The goal of this app is to improve driver and responder safety, reduce congestion and speed up the response time of clearing incidents.

Hutchins said AllRoads is another system that NITTEC will be using. This will allow information about incidents, including notes from the app, to go into one overarching system. Hutchins said it will help with situational awareness.

Hutchins said the systems are not available to the public but the NITTEC website and app are. The public can access the streaming camera images and also incident information.