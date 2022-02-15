19-year-old and 15-year-old indicted in connection to fatal shooting on Koons Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 19-year-old and 15-year-old have been indicted in connection to a fatal shooting on Koons Avenue.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced the two individuals were indicted by a Grand Jury for their alleged roles in the shooting on Koons Avenue in January that killed a 17-year-old girl and injured a 19-year-old man.

A 15-year-old boy was arraigned in Erie County Court Tuesday on an indictment charging him with two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of attempted murder in the second degree, one count of burglary in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

In addition, 19-year-old Vincent Manirakiza was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday on an indictment charging him with one count of murder in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office, on January 25, 2022 the 15-year-old and Manirakiza allegedly unlawfully entered a home on the 200 block of Koons Avenue with the intent to commit a crime. Once inside the house, the 15-year-old allegedly intentionally shot two victims with an illegal gun. Manirakiza was charged with the crime under the theory of accomplice liability.

The district attorney's office said the 17-year-old girl died at the scene and the 19-year-old man was taken to ECMC to be treated for serious physical injuries and has been released.

Both continue to remain held without bail and are scheduled to return on March 8.