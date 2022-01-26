Police: one dead, another person seriously injured after shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say one person is dead and another person is seriously injured after a shooting in Buffalo Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the double shooting happened in a house in the 200 block of Koons Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police say one person died at the scene and the other person was taken to Erie County Medical Center with "injuries that appear serious in nature."

The shooting appears to be "targeted in nature," according to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the tipline at (716) 847-2255.