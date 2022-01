BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a second teenage suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl on Koons Avenue.

Investigators say 15-year-old Martin Norris was taken into custody on Friday.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Vincent Manirakiza of Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.

Police thank the public for assisting in the investigation.