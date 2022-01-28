Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Crime Stoppers, Buffalo police offering $2,500 reward for 15-year-old suspect in Koons Ave. shooting

items.[0].image.alt
Crime Stoppers
Martin Norris
Posted at 8:58 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 20:58:16-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of 15-year-old Martin Norris who is a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl on Koons Avenue in Buffalo.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Vincent Manirakiza of Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.

Crime Stoppers say Norris should be considered dangerous.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Gaiter's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as he has been found guilty and been sentenced. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

If you have any information you're supposed to contact (716) 867-6161 or (716) 847-2255.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!