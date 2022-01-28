Crime Stoppers, Buffalo police offering $2,500 reward for 15-year-old suspect in Koons Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of 15-year-old Martin Norris who is a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl on Koons Avenue in Buffalo.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Vincent Manirakiza of Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.

Crime Stoppers say Norris should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information you're supposed to contact (716) 867-6161 or (716) 847-2255.