Man arrested for murder and burglary in connection with death of 17-year-old girl in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 19-year-old man has been charged with murder and burglary in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl on Koons Avenue.

The girl was killed in a double shooting on Koons Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Vincent Manirakiza of Buffalo was arraigned Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.

Manirakiza was charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Burglary in the Second Degree.

Buffalo police investigators say they are searching for a second suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators did not release the name of the girl who was killed.