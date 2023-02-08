18-year-old paralyzed after being struck by suspected drunk driver back in the hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In September 2022 a suspected drunk driver crashed into a legally parked vehicle on Route 417 in the town of Portville.

The crash caused a chain reaction that killed 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle and injured two others. 18-year-old Gabby Kranock was transported to ECMC with life-threatening injuries and was initially in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl was treated and released. The crash left Kranock paralyzed below the shoulders.

A GoFundMe was set up to assist the Kranock family and in mid-January West Herr gifted the Kranock family a wheelchair van to help in transporting Gabby.

According to the GoFundMe, Kranock was released from the hospital for the first time on December 19 but had a setback and returned to the hospital on January 18. Following the setback, she was released from the hospital for the second time on February 1 but has now returned to the hospital.

An update on the GoFundMe says Kranock returned to the hospital in the early morning hours of February 4 due to seizures.