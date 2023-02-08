18-year-old paralyzed after being struck by suspected drunk driver back in the hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In September 2022 a suspected drunk driver crashed into a legally parked vehicle on Route 417 in the town of Portville.
The crash caused a chain reaction that killed 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle and injured two others. 18-year-old Gabby Kranock was transported to ECMC with life-threatening injuries and was initially in critical condition. A 16-year-old girl was treated and released. The crash left Kranock paralyzed below the shoulders.
A GoFundMe was set up to assist the Kranock family and in mid-January West Herr gifted the Kranock family a wheelchair van to help in transporting Gabby.
According to the GoFundMe, Kranock was released from the hospital for the first time on December 19 but had a setback and returned to the hospital on January 18. Following the setback, she was released from the hospital for the second time on February 1 but has now returned to the hospital.
An update on the GoFundMe says Kranock returned to the hospital in the early morning hours of February 4 due to seizures.
"I am extremely sad to announce this, but Gabby was rushed back to ECMC in Buffalo by ambulance in the early morning hours of February 4th because she was having seizures. She is currently in the ICU and is back on a ventilator again. The doctors have diagnosed her with PRES Syndrome as a result of the high fevers, high blood pressure, and infection in her kidneys from the stones.
As you can imagine, this is such a scary and tumultuous time for Gabby and her family. They are back to staying in Buffalo every night to be near their daughter, since the almost 2 hour drive from where they live is too long of a drive if something were to happen and they needed to get to the hospital quickly. Not only that, they are restricted to an hour in the afternoon and an hour at night to be in the hospital room with Gabby. Five months of this has truly taken its toll on everyone. Please, God, please give this family a breather"