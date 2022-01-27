17-year-old girl shot while inside home on Jefferson Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 17-year-old girl was shot while inside her home on Jefferson Avenue Wednesday.

According to police, officers responded to the call on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue just after 10:30 p.m.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the arm while in her home and was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital where she is listed as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

According to reports from police, this is the fourth teenager that has been shot in the city since Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old girl was killed and a 19-year-old man was injured in a shooting on Koons Avenue. Police arrested a 19-year-old man and charged him with murder and burglary in connection to the shooting.

On Wednesday, a 15-year-old boy was shot on the 200 block of Grider Street. He was transported to Oishei Children's Hospital where he is listed as stable.