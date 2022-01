BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 15-year-old boy was shot Wednesday just blocks away from Erie County Medical Center.

According to investigators, the shooting happened on the 200 block of Grider Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the teenager is in stable condition at Oishei Children's Hospital as of Thursday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Buffalo Police Tip Line at (716) 847-2255.