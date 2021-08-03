Taxpayers foot legal tab for investigation into Gov. Cuomo's conduct

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — As pressure rises for New York Governor Andrew M. Cuomo to resign following an independent investigation into sexual misconduc t, New Yorkers are continuing to foot the bill.

Joon H. Kim, the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Anne L. Clark, a partner at Vladeck Raskin & Clark, P.C, were hired in March to look into accusations against the governor.

Engagement letters sent to both firms, and acquired by the New York Daily News, show they were contracted by the state for at least six months.

The term can be extended by Attorney General Letitia James.

Senior partners were being paid $750 an hour while mid-level partners were making $575 per hour, and junior partners were paid $500.

Senior associates were being paid $450 an hour and junior associates made $325, according to the Daily News.

Cuomo responded to the report Tuesday created by the state paid investigators saying, "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed."

Also in March, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie authorized the Assembly Judiciary Committee to begin an impeachment investigation against the governor.

New York’s Assembly hired Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to assist in that investigation.

The independent investigators are cooperating with the Assembly’s investigation, according to James.

“At the Assembly’s request, we have provided the Assembly Judiciary Committee with the report that was released today, and we will provide them with all relevant evidence," James said.