Assembly Speaker Heastie authorizing committee to begin impeachment investigation into Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) is authorizing a judiciary committee to begin an impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following sexual harassment allegations against the governor.
The investigation will be led by Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) to investigate several allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the governor.
The speaker released a statement which included the following
The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious. The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and the members of the committee will conduct an expeditious, full and thorough investigation.
Speaker Carl Heastie
The speaker says this investigation will not interfere with that of the investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Fulton) added the following statement, regarding impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo
While I welcome the decision to launch an impeachment investigation to look into alleged misconduct by Gov. Cuomo, the Assembly Committee on Judiciary must proceed with urgency. Republicans have called for impeachment investigations for weeks. Now that Democrats have finally recognized the need, the committee’s work must move expeditiously and it must provide a deadline, details and the defined process the investigation will take.
Assembly Republicans offered an impeachment resolution that provided a clear path and the opportunity for an immediate vote. The Committee on Judiciary’s investigation cannot be used as a mechanism to buy more time. We have a budget to develop, a public health crisis to deal with and the state’s economic recovery to advance.
Andrew Cuomo no longer has the trust and credibility to serve as governor of this state. An impeachment investigation is a significant step. But, Assembly Democrats must acknowledge that time is of the essence and that time has run out on Andrew Cuomo.
Will Barclay