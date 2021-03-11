Assembly Speaker Heastie authorizing committee to begin impeachment investigation into Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) is authorizing a judiciary committee to begin an impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, following sexual harassment allegations against the governor.

The investigation will be led by Chair Charles Lavine (D-Glen Cove) to investigate several allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against the governor.

The speaker released a statement which included the following

The reports of accusations concerning the governor are serious. The committee will have the authority to interview witnesses, subpoena documents and evaluate evidence, as is allowed by the New York State Constitution. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and the members of the committee will conduct an expeditious, full and thorough investigation. Speaker Carl Heastie

The speaker says this investigation will not interfere with that of the investigation conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Fulton) added the following statement, regarding impeachment proceedings against Gov. Cuomo