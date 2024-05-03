Poloncarz 'very disappointed' in Maryvale superintendent's comments about migrant student reimbursement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been almost a year, since 500 asylum seekers were moved to Western New York from New York City. About 80 are children and have been enrolled in the Maryvale School District. Erie County residents were told taxpayer dollars would not be used and costs would be charged to New York City.

Last month, the district superintendent Joseph D'Angelo saidNew York City officials promised to repay Maryvale for 100% of the costs. He now said his district will only be reimbursed for half.

Total cost, D'angelo said, is about $800,000.

WATCH: D'ANGELO SAYS MARYVALE IS STILL FIGHTING FOR FUNDING

'We're still fighting for it': Maryvale School District awaiting reimbursement for migrant students

But Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is not convinced.

"I'm very disappointed by the statements made by the Maryvale superintendent because he's not being accurate," Poloncarz said.

Poloncarz says there are questions about the price tag and the math, put out there by the superintendent.

"The Maryvale superintendent is looking for $800,000 of which we know is not even for this year alone," Poloncarz said. "He's talking about future costs as well."

In January, D'Angelo told 7 News reporter Kristen Mirand, educating 80 migrant students from K through 12 costs the school district $415,000. Those costs include six teacher aides, a teacher, an ENL teacher and transportation to and from school. If the school district only gets reimbursed 50% it would receive $207,500.

WKBW-TV Maryvale Superintendent Joseph D'Angelo speaks with Kristen Mirand.

"Our teachers have done a fantastic job at educating the students but the reality is these are costs that our local taxpayers are going to have to bear unless you know, the organization or the entity that is responsible for the situation happening ponies up for it," D'Angelo said, "It shouldn't fall on the local taxpayers," he said in January.

WATCH: MARYVALE SUPERINTENDENT SAYS DISTRICT IS ONLY GETTING HALF OF EXPENSES

Sweet Home, Maryvale school districts seeking reimbursement for cost of migrant students

Poloncarz fired back, exclaiming "if the superintendent really wants to talk about how much money he's entitled to, I want to see their books. I want to see exactly how much has been spent this year. I don't want to know what he wants to spend in future years, I want to know what he spent this year."

7 News anchor Ed Drantch asked Poloncarz about the total cost.

DRANTCH: Can you ensure that Erie County and those school districts will be reimbursed 100%?

POLONCARZ: They're going to receive their state aid reimbursement, there's no doubt about that. They're seeing additional assistance from New York City.

Poloncarz went on to say, "I look at it this way. The most important thing we're talking about is educating [the] young. If we're worrying about a nickel or dime here and there, and some child is not being educated, then we've got our head in the wrong area."

Still, as of late April, D'Angelo said he is waiting for the promised money.

"We're still fighting for it," he said.

7 News has reached out to the superintendent about Poloncarz's comments. We have not heard back.