'We're still fighting for it': Maryvale School District awaiting reimbursement for migrant students

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Last summer when Western New York welcomed 500 asylum seekers from New York City — two school districts, Sweet Home and Maryvale, took in dozens of migrant students.

Maryvale superintendent Joseph D'angelo, whose district welcomed nearly 80 migrants, said New York City officials promised to repay Maryvale for 100 percent of the costs. He now said his district will only be reimbursed for half.

D'Angelo said there was never a set date for the district to receive the money. He added educating those new students has cost his district about $800,000.

"I love these kids…it's not against the kids or their families because they've enriched us," D'Angelo said.

The superintendent said this isn't about politics, but it was a very political scene outside Maryvale schools.

Gary Dickson, the Republican candidate for the 26th Congressional District race, stood alongside GOP leaders at Maryvale High School in Cheektowaga Wednesday blasting the price tag of bringing migrants to Western New York.

WKBW

"Costs associated with the migrant crisis continue to grow," Dickson said. "A budget that sends $2.4 billion to New York City to help deal with the migrant crisis while sending nothing to our community schools like Maryvale."

7 News' Kristen Mirand asked Dickson and Erie County GOP Chairman Michael Kracker if they spoke with D'Angelo about the reimbursement and if they discussed any solutions. Both replied that they had not. D'Angelo told Mirand he was unaware of the event in front of the school.

Meantime, D'Angelo said he is waiting for the promised money.

"We're still fighting for it," he said.

7 News reached out to the mayor's office in New York City but has not heard back.