Sweet Home, Maryvale school districts seeking reimbursement for cost of migrant students

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After Western New York welcomed more than 600 asylum seekers from New York City — two school districts took in migrant students for the school year.

Maryvale Superintendent Joseph D'Angelo said New York City officials said they would repay those districts 100 percent of the costs to have these students.

"It changed to 50%. I'm not sure why the offer went down, but we certainly feel like we're owed the entire amount," D'Angelo said.

He said that educating 80 migrant students from K through 12 costs the school district $415,000. Those costs include six teacher aides, a teacher, an ENL teacher and transportation to and from school. If the school district only gets reimbursed 50% it would receive $207,500.

"Our teachers have done a fantastic job at educating the students but the reality is these are costs that our local taxpayers are going to have to bear unless you know, the organization or the entity that is responsible for the situation happening ponies up for it," he said, "It shouldn't fall on the local taxpayers."

Erie 1 BOCES superintendent Dr. Michael Capuana said he is also advocating for the school districts. He said this is also costing Sweet Home around $150,000 to educate migrant students.

"We are really trying to make sure that the full costs associated to make sure that we're providing a top quality educational program for all students, including our newcomers seeking asylum, is accounted for in some way shape or form." Dr. Capuana.

He said the New York State Education Department is working to connect the districts with New York City officials and Mayor Eric Adams to discuss reimbursement and said they hope to have this settled before the school year ends.

"It's absolutely a pressing matter for the region and for our school, our partner schools, and so our hopes are to connect in the coming weeks with the New York City officials," he said.

7 News did reach out to the mayor's office but has yet to hear back. Sweet Home declined to comment.