'Pollution control measures are...working': DEC visits Niagara Falls Goodyear plant for updates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 7 News I-Team has learned the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has visited the Niagara Falls Goodyear plant, looking for updates, after issuing fines in a Consent Order in January.

DEC agents visited the plant last Friday.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the DEC said:

"...[staff] confirmed the temporary pollution control measures are installed and operating."

The spokesperson did not say if the interim measures are effective.

That visit comes months after Goodyear was fined $15,000 for two emissions-related violations. The DEC mandated that Goodyear make changes to the emission of a cancer-causing chemical, called o-toluidine, which is directly linked to bladder cancer in humans.

WATCH: 'This isn't 50 years ago': State Assemblyman wants immediate action on issues at Niagara Falls Goodyear plant

State Assemblyman wants immediate action on issues at Niagara Falls Goodyear plant

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who represents Niagara Falls, is increasingly alarmed about emissions of o-toluidine coming from the plant. He is calling for urgent action from state officials to address the troubling environmental concerns associated with the facility.

After our 7 News I-team reporting, with those comments, Morniello told the I-Team someone from the DEC approached him as he was leaving session in Albany, Wednesday.

Not-so-coincidentally, the DEC representative was discussing Goodyear concerns, which Morinello told the I-Team will lead to a bigger conversation with the Western New York regional director. No timetable has been established for that conversation.

The DEC insists there is no threat to the public.