'This isn't 50 years ago': State Assemblyman wants immediate action on issues at Niagara Falls Goodyear plant

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — One New York State lawmaker says he's had enough of the emissions issue at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Niagara Falls. He's now calling on the new commissioner of the Department of Environmental Conservation to visit Niagara Falls and see the problem firsthand.

Assemblyman Angelo Morinello is increasingly alarmed about emissions of ortho-toluidine coming from the plant, a chemical linked to cancer. He is calling for urgent action from state officials to address the troubling environmental concerns associated with the facility.

The exhaust emissions from the Goodyear plant have raised significant worries, as state mapping indicates that ortho-toluidine is being released at levels up to seven times higher than current state standards.

Morinello is advocating for Amanda Lefton, New York’s newly appointed State DEC Commissioner, to visit the facility and investigate the emissions firsthand. He believes the state must adopt a more aggressive approach to ensure public safety.

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Amanda Lefton is the new DEC commissioner.

In February, the Acting DEC Commissioner, Sean Mahar, responded to community fears and told me the current emissions mapping reflects a "worst-case scenario."

Mahar: It's not the actual real-world scenario that we're seeing play out here.

Drantch: Does DEC have mapping for real-world scenarios?

Mahar: Well, that's what we build, and are going to continue to require the company to do as they put in new emission controls, to take additional sampling, and then we'll know and have a better understanding of how this facility is operating under these new measures that we're requiring.

WATCH: 'No risk to the community': DEC Interim Commissioner says no need to worry about Niagara Falls Goodyear plant

'No risk to the community': DEC Interim Commissioner says no need to worry about Niagara Falls Goodyear plant

Ortho-toluidine has been directly linked to an increased risk of bladder cancer. In January, Goodyear agreed to reduce emissionsof this hazardous chemical by a factor of three, with a commitment to make permanent changes by 2026.

Morinello highlighted the urgency of the situation, noting that approximately 4,000 residents live within a mile of the plant, underscoring the necessity for quick state action. He has committed to maintaining pressure on the DEC to expedite solutions.

Keith O'Brien, author of the book "Paradise Falls," drew parallels between the current emissions issues and historical environmental disasters such as Love Canal. He pointed out that governmental responses often lack the urgency that environmental risks demand, leaving local residents bearing the consequences.

“All they need is equipment. This isn’t 50 years ago. This is today,” Morinello said.

Morinello believes that vigilance and commitment to resolving the emissions problem are crucial.

“We do have to be more focused, more vigilant, and I will stay on this,” he said.

The 7 News I-Team has reached out to the State DEC asking for an update about calls for a meeting. We are still waiting to hear back.