Niagara Falls Goodyear plant fined $15,000 over cancer-causing chemical emission violations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Goodyear Tire and Rubber, in Niagara Falls, is being fined $15,000 by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

These fines are over two different violations that pertain to the emission of chemicals from the Niagara Falls plant.

It's part of a consent order, signed by the general manager at the Goodyear plant and the DEC's regional director.

The State DEC is specifically concerned about the emission of o-toluidine. It's a cancer-causing chemical linked to bladder cancer in humans.

As the 7 News I-Team has been reporting, Goodyear is releasing a high concentration of o-toluidine — up to seven times the current legal standard — over parts of this community.

The DEC is now mandating Goodyear submit a plan to reduce emissions of this chemical by the end of this month.

Goodyear will be required to have the permanent control equipment installed and working by October 2026.

However, a number of groups including the Clean Air Coalition and Don't Waste NY are making their voices heard. They want Governor Kathy Hochul to tell the DEC that it must require Goodyear to do accurate stack testing by February 15, 2025.

The governor's office has provided 7 News with the following statement:

"Governor Hochul immediately directed the Department of Environmental Conservation to exercise its oversight of Goodyear and has since deployed agency leadership to meet with the community and ensure their voices are heard throughout this process. The Governor remains committed to protecting public health and ensuring all polluters are held accountable.”



Guy Mort used to work at the Goodyear plant. He was diagnosed with bladder cancer and knows about the impact of exposure.

Drantch: Did you ever have a concern about that chemical in particular?

Mort: I did, but I didn't, because I thought that all the safety measures are intact. I didn't think that was going to, you know, contract cancer.

"It's always in the back of your mind, you're going to contract it again, and the worst part in back your mind is, is it going to spread? You know," Mort questioned. "I mean, I'm lucky it hasn't spread, and lucky it hasn't come back. But there's always that fear it's going to."

Goodyear is required to pay $5,000 immediately. The state is allowing them to pay the other $10,000 when the plant is in full compliance with the DEC order.

That could change, however, if the plant doesn't follow the state's guidelines.