'Hold landlords accountable': Allentown building owners coming under fire for being 'negligent'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of downtown Buffalo building owners is facing criticism for neglecting historic properties, prompting a city lawmaker to demand accountability.

Councilman Mitch Nowakowski has sent a letter to the owners of 210 Allen Street, known as the Buckingham, and 922 Main Street, known as the Red Jacket Building, accusing them of failing to invest in and revitalize these properties. He describes the current state of the buildings as a 'glaring and embarrassing failure of stewardship,' highlighting the poor conditions and calling for immediate action.

"When buildings are vacant and abandoned and squatters are going in there, it's now increased the level of severity of something, an emergency can happen at that building and we could see another structure go down," Nowakowski said.

Nowakowski has pointed to past incidents, such as fires at the Old Pink and Brick Bar, as examples of the risks posed by neglected buildings. He is demanding a meeting with the building owners and has threatened legal action if no improvements are made.

A protest is planned outside the neglected buildings Friday morning at 11 a.m. to draw attention to the issue, as Nowakowski continues to push for better stewardship of Buffalo's historic properties.

