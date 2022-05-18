Here's what's in the charging document for accused Buffalo Tops shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Payton Gendron, the suspected shooter, accused of killing ten people and hurting three others at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, is due in court on Thursday.

The 7 News I-Team has obtained a copy of the charging document, accusing the suspect of murder in the first degree.

In the complaint, Buffalo Police Officer Christina Ihle says the suspect "did commit the offense of murder in the first degree..."

According to the complaint, the suspect "did with intent to cause the death of another person, he causes the death of such person or a third person and as part of the same criminal transaction, the defendant, with intent to cause serious physical injury to or the death of an additional person or persons, causes the death of an additional person or persons; provided, however, the victim is not a [participant] in the criminal transaction."

The complaint states the suspect, who was in and around 1275 Jefferson Avenue — Tops Friendly Market — on Saturday, May 14, "caused the death of another person and...[additional] persons who were not participants in the criminal transaction."

The complaint explains, this all happened at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

WKBW-TV

The suspect is being represented by Attorney Brian Parker.

Police Officer Christina Ihle, the arresting officer, has been a member of the Buffalo Police Department since August, 2019. She is assigned to the C-District. Tops is part of that district's coverage.

The suspect is accused of traveling from Conklin, NY to Buffalo to carry out this deadly attack. The suspect, born in June 2003, could also face federal charges.

