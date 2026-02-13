Buffalo lawmakers want answers amid $40 million in unused New York State taxpayer dollars for infrastructure

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo city lawmakers are calling for answers, after our 7 News I-Team reporting, exposing millions in New York State taxpayer dollars sitting unused. It's money that should have been spent on infrastructure.

We're talking about almost $40 million. It's the largest unused sum outside of New York City.

The money rolls over and now lawmakers want to to know how the city intends to use it.

Last week, Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan said previous administrations didn't use that money, leading to chronic underinvestment in the city's infrastructure.

"We've missed funding over the last few years. There's road funding we didn't apply for, there's road funding we received and never put on the street," Ryan said.

WATCH: Buffalo lawmakers want answers with $40 million in unused New York State taxpayer dollars for infrastructure

The breakdown of unused money that's been carried over includes:

$23.5 million from the State Touring Route fund

Almost $9 million from the local street and highway improvement program (CHIPS)

$2.5 million from the Extreme Winter Recovery fund

Almost $1.5 million from the PAVE-NY program

It all started with that massive water main break on Military and Hertel.

The Common Council wants Department of Public Works Commissioner Nolan Skipper and Finance Commissioner Jessica Brown, to answer questions about how that money will be used going forward.

That meeting is scheduled for February 24.