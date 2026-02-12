'Never put on the street': Buffalo has not used $40 million available from New York to upgrade infrastructure

BUFFALO, N. — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan says the city has "missed funding over the last few years" as aging infrastructure fails across the city.

As Buffalo grapples with massive water main breaks, the city has been sitting on nearly $40 million in unused state infrastructure funding that could have been used to upgrade infrastructure.

Ryan said previous administrations simply haven't used the available money, leading to chronic underinvestment in the city's infrastructure.

"We've missed funding over the last few years. There's road funding we didn't apply for, there's road funding we received and never put on the street," Ryan said.

Outside of New York City, Buffalo has the largest sum of unused state money designated to fix roads, bridges and possibly storm sewers and public utilities.

The breakdown of unused money that's been carried over includes:

$23.5 million from the State Touring Route fund

Almost $9 million from the local street and highway improvement program (CHIPS)

$2.5 million from the Extreme Winter Recovery fund

Almost $1.5 million from the PAVE-NY program



When asked about Ryan's comments, regarding underinvestment in Buffalo's infrastructure, Gov. Kathy Hochul said it's a statewide issue.

"Well that happens all over the state. It's a matter of finances," Hochul said.

But when looking around the state, outside of New York City, only Buffalo has this much money rolled over. Ryan says the city will not miss another opportunity.

A city spokesperson said when funding is not expended in a given construction season, it remains available for future eligible infrastructure projects. However, when asked if this funding will be used during the upcoming construction season, that spokesperson said there are no details to share about projects and this funding.

The 7 News I-Team reached out to the Brown administration. They did not return requests for comment.

