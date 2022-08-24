AP: Republican Joseph Sempolinski wins special election, will fill NY-23 seat through end of year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican Joseph Sempolinski has won the special election to fill NY's 23 Congressional District seat through the end of the year, according to the Associated Press.

Sempolinski was running against Democrat Max Della Pia in the special election to fill former Rep. Tom Reed's NY-23 seat after Reed's resignation in June.

In March, Reed announced he would not run for public office in 2022, and then in June, he announced his immediate resignation from office.

Sempolinski will fill the seat for the rest of the year and Nick Langworthy, who won the Republican primary, will face off against Della Pia in November's general election for the seat.