AP: Nick Langworthy wins Republican primary for NY's 23rd Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Nick Langworthy has won the Republican primary for NY's 23rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Around midnight Langworthy declared victory although his opponent Carl Paladino would not concede.

Speaking to the media Langworthy said "wow! Tonight the Southern Tier made me the comeback kid!"

He continued on to say, "I learned a lot of values growing up in the Southern Tier. But the one was 'when you confront a bully, you punch them in the face and you take them down a peg and they won't mess with you again' and we did that here in this district tonight."

Although Langworthy declared victory, the Paladino campaign would not concede and a spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are seeing a number of statistical irregularities in a number of counties that we will be looking in the coming days. We want every single legal vote to count.” - Paladino campaign

Around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press declared Langworthy the winner.

BREAKING: Nick Langworthy wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in New York's 23rd Congressional District. #APRaceCall at 12:34 a.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpjzI1K — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) August 24, 2022

Around 1:30 a.m. with 99% of precincts reporting Langworthy led with 52% of the vote (24,275) over Paladino with 48% of the vote (22,283).

Langworthy will go on to face off against Democrat Max Della Pia in November.