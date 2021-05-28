NYS announces extension of 'Vax and Scratch' program to 10 new sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the extension of the "Vax and Scratch" program that gives New Yorkers a chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated.

The program was set to end today, but has been extended to 10 new state mass vaccination sites from Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4. The ticket normally costs $20 and you have a one in nine chance of winning something.

"After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus."

If you are 18 or older and receive your first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites you will receive a $5 million Mega Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket.

The following COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer the program:

Aqueduct Racetrack

Racing Hall

110-00 Rockaway Blvd

South Ozone Park, NY 11420

Crossgates Mall

Former Lord & Taylor - Lower Level

1 Crossgates Mall Rd.

Albany, NY 12203

Javits Center

429 11th Avenue

New York, NY 10018

Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center

101 Old Falls St.

Niagara Falls, NY 14303

Plattsburgh International Airport

Connecticut Building

213 Connecticut Road

Plattsburgh, NY 12903

Rockland Community College Fieldhouse

145 College Road

Suffern, NY

State Fair Expo Center

NYS Fairgrounds

581 State Fair Blvd

Syracuse, NY 13209

SUNY Binghamton

10 Gannett Drive

Johnson City, NY 13790

SUNY Old Westbury

Clark Center, Gate C

Store Hill Road and Cherry Road

Old Westbury, NY 11568

Westchester County Center

198 Central Avenue

White Plains, NY 10606

The governor previously announced anyone who gets vaccinated at any site in New York between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park, valid through September 30, 2021.

Wednesday Cuomo announced the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" program to encourage those ages 12 to 17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.