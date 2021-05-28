NYS announces extension of 'Vax and Scratch' program to 10 new sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Friday the extension of the "Vax and Scratch" program that gives New Yorkers a chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated.
The program was set to end today, but has been extended to 10 new state mass vaccination sites from Monday, May 31 through Friday, June 4. The ticket normally costs $20 and you have a one in nine chance of winning something.
"After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations," Governor Cuomo said. "The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus."
If you are 18 or older and receive your first dose of Pfizer or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at one of the sites you will receive a $5 million Mega Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket.
The following COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer the program:
Aqueduct Racetrack
Racing Hall
110-00 Rockaway Blvd
South Ozone Park, NY 11420
Crossgates Mall
Former Lord & Taylor - Lower Level
1 Crossgates Mall Rd.
Albany, NY 12203
Javits Center
429 11th Avenue
New York, NY 10018
Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center
101 Old Falls St.
Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Plattsburgh International Airport
Connecticut Building
213 Connecticut Road
Plattsburgh, NY 12903
Rockland Community College Fieldhouse
145 College Road
Suffern, NY
State Fair Expo Center
NYS Fairgrounds
581 State Fair Blvd
Syracuse, NY 13209
SUNY Binghamton
10 Gannett Drive
Johnson City, NY 13790
SUNY Old Westbury
Clark Center, Gate C
Store Hill Road and Cherry Road
Old Westbury, NY 11568
Westchester County Center
198 Central Avenue
White Plains, NY 10606
The governor previously announced anyone who gets vaccinated at any site in New York between May 24 and 31 is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any New York State Park, valid through September 30, 2021.
Wednesday Cuomo announced the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" program to encourage those ages 12 to 17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.