NYS to raffle off 50 full tuition, room and board scholarships to those ages 12-17 who get vaccinated

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Wednesday New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced an incentive to encourage those ages 12 to 17 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state will raffle off 50 full tuition, room and board scholarships to any public college or university in New York State to those ages 12 to 17 who receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning May 27 through July 7.

10 4-year scholarships will be awarded via a random drawing every Wednesday, the governor said you will be required to go a to NYS website and input your information to enter the drawing.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine the 12 to 17 age group is eligible for. Moderna announced Tuesday its trial results show its vaccine is effective in the 12 to 17 age group and it will submit the data to the CDC and FDA in early June and will request authorization.

The governor said state data shows the 12 to 17 age group accounts for 5% of total COVID-19 tests and 10% of total positive COVID-19 tests.

According to Cuomo, the earlier you receive the vaccine the better chance you have because you will be eligible for each weekly drawing.

The state previously announced announced the 'Vax and Scratch' program and a free two-day pass to any New York State Park as incentives to receive the vaccine.