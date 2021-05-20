Watch
NYS announces 'Vax and Scratch' program, chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated

WKBW
NYS continues to encourage vaccinations against Covid.
Posted at 12:10 PM, May 20, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the "Vax and Scratch" program that gives New Yorkers a chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated.

According to Cuomo, beginning Monday, May 24th and until Friday, May 28 if you get vaccinated at one of 10 New York State COVID-19 vaccine sites you will receive a $5 million Mega Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket if you are 18 and older.

The following COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer the program:

  • University at Buffalo South Campus
  • Rochester Dome Arena
  • State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds
  • SUNY Polytechnic Institute
  • New York National Guard Armory
  • Bronx - Bay Eden Senior Center
  • SUNY Stony Brook
  • York College - Health and Physical Education Complex - Queens
  • Medgar Evers College - Brooklyn
  • Javits Center
The ticket normally costs $20 and you have a one in nine chance of winning something.

The governor says this is just a pilot program for next week, but state officials will see how the program goes and make a decision from there on if it will be extended.

