NYS announces 'Vax and Scratch' program, chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the "Vax and Scratch" program that gives New Yorkers a chance to win up to $5 million for getting vaccinated.

According to Cuomo, beginning Monday, May 24th and until Friday, May 28 if you get vaccinated at one of 10 New York State COVID-19 vaccine sites you will receive a $5 million Mega Multiplier scratch-off lottery ticket if you are 18 and older.

The following COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer the program:

University at Buffalo South Campus

Rochester Dome Arena

State Fair Expo Center: NYS Fairgrounds

SUNY Polytechnic Institute

New York National Guard Armory

Bronx - Bay Eden Senior Center

SUNY Stony Brook

York College - Health and Physical Education Complex - Queens

Medgar Evers College - Brooklyn

Javits Center

The ticket normally costs $20 and you have a one in nine chance of winning something.

The governor says this is just a pilot program for next week, but state officials will see how the program goes and make a decision from there on if it will be extended.